JEFFERSON — Craig D. Lees, beloved husband of Ramona (Brockman) Lees, passed away unexpectedly at age 60 on Saturday, May 23, 2020,
Craig was born in Fargo, N.D., and grew up in Aberdeen, S.D., but spending all his summers in Round Lake, Minn., one of his most favorite places on this earth.
He was a Golden Eagle, graduating from Aberdeen Central High School.
When Craig was young, he loved boating, waterskiing, bowling, and was an amazing chef! He loved spending time at his family's lake cabin with his two favorite cousins, Jane and Karen, and Uncle Jim in Round Lake.
In the ’90s, Craig was in Wisconsin for work, where he met his wife and companion of 26 years, Ramona Brockman.
Craig was a carpenter and loved building anything and everything. He also loved to point out anything that was not built correctly!
Craig was an extremely generous person with his time and expertise, and spent many years teaching others how to bowl, helping others with new construction and anything else he could provide. Craig loved life and the outdoors and always has had many friends, most of which gave him such happiness in life.
For the last few years, Craig would spend three months in Colorado Springs, Colo., with his daughter April and her children. They loved Grandpa Craig and will miss him dearly. Craig will be loved and missed by everyone that knew him.
Craig is survived by his wife, Ramona Brockman of Jefferson; two siblings: a sister, Debbie Slusser, and brother, John (Tammy) Lees of Rapid City, S.D.; three children: daughter, Tarra (Steven) Shelley of Hot Springs, Ark., son Brett (April) Lees of Rapid City, S.D., and daughter April (Wampole) (Scott) Zarling of Colorado Springs, Colo.; 10 grandchildren, Alexis, Isabella, Eayn, Konner, Lane (from daughter Tarra), Jazlynn, Lola, Tripp (from son, Brett), Declin and Charlotte (from daughter, April).
He also is survived by additional brothers- and sisters-in-law, Deborah and Raymond Brockman, Roger Brockman, Ronald and Kim Brockman, Randy Brockman, Dan and Marie Wampole, Sue and Mike Hartman, Rodney and Patti Brockman, Roy and Jessica Brockman, Rollie and Lesley Brockman, and Ryan Brockman; many extended family members, cousins and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Lees; his mother, Lavonne “Vonnie” (McChesney) Lees; and his grandmother, Margaret “Babe” McChesney, who was very special to him.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson with a service at 3 p.m.
Following the service there will be a gathering to celebrate Craig’s life at Harders Bar in Jefferson.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or to light a candle in his memory.
