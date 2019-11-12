ELKHORN — Curtis L. White, 83, of Elkhorn, and previously of Palmyra, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Holton Manor in Elkhorn.
Curtis was born on May 24, 1936, in Eureka Springs, Ark., the son of Willie and Anna (Parker) White.
Curtis spent his childhood in Arkansas and at the young age of 13 left home to work as a logger in Colorado. Curtis later moved to Palmyra to work in the foundry industry.
After various jobs in the foundry industry, Curtis found his calling and began driving semi. He loved being a truck driver and would go on to have a 38-year accident-free career as a semi-truck driver. He took pride in his work and providing for his family.
Curtis was a motorcycle hobbyist. He spent a lot of time during his younger years participating in motorcycle races and hill-climbing competitions. He also enjoyed farming with his son.
Curtis was kind, sarcastic, always ready with a joke and an excellent storyteller. His loving family says a person could hear him tell the same story 100 times, and always come away with something new and exciting.
He was a dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, and he will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Curtis is survived by his four children, Sheryl (Terry Little) Wallace, Steven (Dawn) White, Tammy (Kerry) Role and Tracie (Greg) Fuller; 11 grandchildren, Eric (Hannah), Sarah (Tim), Kelly, Jeff (Lindsey), Cathy, Jon (Holly), Jeremy, Zachary, Sadie, Logan and Rylie; 14 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Charles White and Jim (Mary) White. He also is survived by a number of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bernadine; and his siblings, Ruth, Robert, Joan and Betty.
A funeral service to honor Curtis’ life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at the Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, 320 W. Main St., Palmyra.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Curtis will be laid to rest in Hillside Cemetery in Palmyra following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Curtis' honor may be made to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
