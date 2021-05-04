Cynthia D. "Diane" Flynn

January 7, 1940 - January 15, 2021
Cambridge, WI - Cynthia Diane Flynn, 81 of Cambridge, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church of Helenville with Rev. Titus Buelow presiding. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30AM until the time of service at the church.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
