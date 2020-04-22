MONTELLO — Cynthia L. (Schroeder) Smith, 70, of Montello, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, following a short illness.
She was born on Jan. 20, 1950, in Watertown, to William and Catherine (Behselich) Schroeder.
Cindy married Mark Smith on June 29, 1996.
She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at several nursing homes and hospitals. She had a special connection to the elderly.
Cindy always had fun, or she made it fun. She was very outgoing and a good friend to many.
In her spare time, she enjoyed music and dancing.
She will be greatly missed by her
husband, Mark Smith of Montello; sons, Chris, Adam (Amy), Jake (Trina) and Casey; a daughter, Tina (Scott); grandkids, Will, Ellie, Mikhayla, Allison, Hailey, Thomas, Joey, Penny, Josie, Vincent, Natasha and Aaden; her mother, Kate Schroeder; a sister, Linda; brothers, Mark (Sue), Pete, Dave (Jayne), Craig (Heidi), Jim and Tom. She further is survived by many extended family members, aunts and cousins.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, William.
A memorial service for Cindy will be announced at a later time.
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel in Appleton is assisting with arrangements.
