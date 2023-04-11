Cynthia Lee (Kilburg) Dudley

Cambridge, WI - Cynthia Lee Dudley, 60, of Cambridge, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek after a three year battle with cancer. Cindy was born on September 23, 1962 at the Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson, WI to Raymond and Lois (Spiron) Kilburg. She was raised in Cambridge, WI with her seven siblings. Cindy was a graduate of Cambridge High School class of 1981. She began employment shortly after at Nasco, International where she completed 41 years of employment. She loved camping, boating, kayaking, going to the beach, golfing, ATVing, entertaining, but most of all spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She always had a helping hand and was willing to do anything for anyone.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Dan Dudley of Cambridge; children Heather Morgan of Cambridge, Lindsay (Brian) Price of McFarland, Crystal (TJ) Winkler of Cambridge, Stacy (Andrew) Engelhart of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren Grant and Miles Morgan, Braydon Freund and Audrey Price, Colin, Austin, Kasen and Emersyn Winkler, AJ, Hunter, Noah Engelhart; brothers Gerald Kilburg, David (Cheryl) Kilburg, Richard Kilburg, Robert (Amy) Kilburg; sister Christine (Kevin) Lowrey; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Pamela, her brother Randy, her sister-in-law Patti, and her niece Michelle.
Funeral services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Cambridge on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. A private burial will take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff of Rainbow Hospice for all the care and love they provided Cindy and the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be put towards a personalized brick that will be placed in the Rainbow Hospice Memory Garden.
She was loved by so many and will be missed greatly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.