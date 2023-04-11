Cynthia Lee (Kilburg) Dudley
September 23, 1962 - April 7, 2023

Cambridge, WI - Cynthia Lee Dudley, 60, of Cambridge, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek after a three year battle with cancer. Cindy was born on September 23, 1962 at the Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson, WI to Raymond and Lois (Spiron) Kilburg. She was raised in Cambridge, WI with her seven siblings. Cindy was a graduate of Cambridge High School class of 1981. She began employment shortly after at Nasco, International where she completed 41 years of employment. She loved camping, boating, kayaking, going to the beach, golfing, ATVing, entertaining, but most of all spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She always had a helping hand and was willing to do anything for anyone.

