Fort Atkinson, WI - Cynthia S. Mrozinski, 65, of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, March 25, 2022. She was born on May 1, 1956, in South Bend, IN.
She blessed many souls with her joyful antics in her years at St Coletta's and Abilities, Inc. She could most often be found dancing her Friday evening away or sharing her favorite Big Mac and fries with her loved ones.
Your bedroom's a mess, laughter fills the halls
That innocent giggle broke through your caregivers' walls.
Music up loud, clumsy feet move with grace
Nothing compares to the joy on your face.
An excited kitty meow with a rub on the head
Kept your loved one's hearts full and souls happily fed.
Your body became tired and your words started to slow,
The love that you shared is returned many fold
So many years of your life's history
Will forever remain a mystery.
Though not family by blood, the love here is strong
Your heart and soul nestled in, right where it belongs.
Rest easy sweet angel, we've got it from here
You just dance in Heaven, Cindy Lou, my dear.
A Prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson with Father Thomas Coyle officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the memorial home until time of service. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.