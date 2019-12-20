EDGERTON — Dan Wilkinson, 68, of Edgerton, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Fort Atkinson Healthcare Center.
Dan was born on April 4, 1951, in Janesville, to the late Gerald and Irene (Edwardson) Wilkinson.
He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1969.
He was a cabinet maker and a finishing carpenter.
Dan is survived by his close friends: Joan, Denny, Laurie, Curt, Tim and Scott, and other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
As per Dan’s wishes, no services will be held.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
