Daniel C. Christianson, 61, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, surrounded by his family.
Dan was born on March 3, 1958, in Minneapolis, Minn., the son of Don and Jan (Folkestad) Christianson.
In 1982, he received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Dan married Bonnie Fisher on May 20, 2005, in Hebron.
He worked for 29 years as the health-care sales director for Nasco.
Dan was a man of great integrity who had a deep love for the Lord. He loved being around kids and they loved being around him. He also had a special place in his heart for disadvantaged children.
He enjoyed listening to Blues music, and was a huge Packers, Bucks and Badgers fan.
Dan is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Fort Atkinson; children, Kelli (Bryan) Northey of Scottsdale, Ariz., Grace (Luke) Hellman of Menomonee and Sophie Christianson of Fort Atkinson; granddaughter, Mara Northey; parents, Don and Jan Christianson of Fort Atkinson; sisters, Jane (Keith) Gebhardt of South Carolina and Mary (Don) Baker of Machesney Park, Ill.; stepchildren, Jesse, Bailey and Jared Fisher; and stepgrandchildren, Adelyn Fisher, Aliyah Biedermann, Jace Fisher and Eden Fisher.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Faith Community Church, W5949 Hackbarth Road in Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will be at the church from noon until time of service.
A reception will follow the service at the church.
Memorials may be made St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.