Fort Atkinson, WI - Daniel D. Weber, 69, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at his home.
He was born on August 7, 1952 in Phillips, WI son of Robert and Margaret (Folgert) Weber. The family moved to Algoma in 1965 and he graduated from Algoma High School in 1970. Dan married Cindy Bauers on June 8, 1974.
Dan worked for canning companies, Larsen Co. and Dean Foods for 22 years. His family lived in Cambria for 13 years and he was active in the community as an EMT for 12 years, member of the Kiwanis Club, served on the village board and was village president. In 1989 the family moved to Fort Atkinson and he was Plant Manager for Dean Foods until 1993. In 1994 he became an independent Insurance Agent for Brown & Weber Insurance Agency until he retired in December 2021. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. Dan was also an active member of the Fort Atkinson Lions Club.
Dan is survived by his father, Robert D. Weber of Algoma; brother, Robert J. (Theresa) Weber of Algoma; sister, Jean (Tom) Read of Arizona; wife, Cindy Weber; son, Nathan (Michelle) Weber; daughters, Jennifer (James) Johncox and Alexandra (Jarrod) Neujahr and 3 grandchildren.
A private family prayer service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dan's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the Fort Atkinson Lions Club.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.