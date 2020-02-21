Daniel J. Arndt, 63, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
He was born on Jan. 30, 1957, and graduated from Jefferson High School. Following high school, Daniel served two years stateside in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.
Dan is survived by his wife, Angela, whom he married on Nov. 9, 1984. He further is survived by his children, Erik (Sam) Arndt, Monika Arndt and Tonya Arndt; grandsons, Andy, Owen and Dominik; sisters, Debbie (Buzz) Huff and Colleen Olson; mother-in-law, Carol Anderson; brothers-in-law, Roy (Dawn) Anderson, Robert (Jill) Anderson and Morgan Quinn; sisters-in-law, Lori (Randy) Wintlend, Amy (Todd) Duffrin and Deeanna Palomino; long-time friend, Jim Ranguette; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Susie Stephenson, and Elmer Arndt.
Dan loved hunting, fishing, riding his Harley, and he always had a pocket full of candy. He will be missed by many. We all love you Dan!
A celebration of life will be held from 2:30 to 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the American Legion Dugout in Fort Atkinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Coletta of Wisconsin in Dan’s name.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
