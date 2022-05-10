Fort Atkinson, WI - Daniel R. Lewicki, 38, of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison.
Daniel was born on August 19, 1983 in Madison to Robert and Mary (Majewski) Lewicki.
Daniel was very dedicated to his family. Daniel loved his brother David so very much. They had a special bond that could never be broken. David looked to his brother for advice with everything and he never did disappoint!
He was a perfect partner for his fiancé, the love of his life, Amy and he loved her daughters, Emma and little Isla, (who gave him the nickname "Dino") as if they were his own.
Daniel was very committed to his work at Banilla Games. He was a loyal employee who touched many lives, whether it be his coworkers or clients. They all loved him, and he loved them as well.
Daniel had a contagious smile that would light up any room. He was a friend to many. He was very generous, never judging, and would help anyone who needed a helping hand or just to be a sounding board.
Dan loved watching the Brewers! In fact he enjoyed most sports as well as creating fantasy teams to compete with his brother and friends.
Whether playing golf, casting a pole, watching sports or spending quality time with his family...he enjoyed his life to the fullest!
Daniel is survived by his parents, Robert and Mary Lewicki of Fort Atkinson; brother, David Lewicki; fiancé, Amy Golich; daughters, Emma Berg and Isla Turner; his special companions Winston, Lola and Cecil, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Daniel was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents and several close friends.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Country Inn & Suites, 1650 Doris Drive, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of service.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
