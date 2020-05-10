JEFFERSON — Daniel Scott Haas, 61, of Jefferson, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
He was born on June 16, 1958, the middle child of Gerald and Gloria (Borck) Haas.
Dan graduated from Jefferson High School in 1976, and served in the U.S. Navy from Sept. 27, 1976, to Sept. 26, 1980.
He was employed at Nestle in Jefferson for 36 years.
During his 39-year career with the Jefferson Fire Department, Dan served as a head truck driver, lieutenant, captain and assistant chief. He enjoyed being a firefighter, teacher, mentor and brother to all who came to serve alongside of him at JFD.
Dan enjoyed bowling, golfing, hunting, fishing and going to the northwoods with his family. He enjoyed Wisconsin sports and the PGA Tour.
He served the community as Gemuetlichkeit King in 1997.
Dan will be remembered by his mother, Gloria Haas of Jefferson; sons, Daniel S. (Carrie) Haas II of Fredonia, N.Y., and Jason Haas of Jefferson; daughter, Sarah Haas of Jefferson; grandchildren, Evelyn and Elena Schweitzer; brother, Jeffrey (Diane) Haas of Jefferson; sister, Mary (Jeff) Sharlow of Jefferson; his former spouse, Bunny Haas of Jefferson; many nieces and nephews, other relatives, many friends, and, of course, his best boy, his dog Porter.
He was preceded in death by his father.
A private family service for Dan will be held at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson.
Burial with military honors will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery on Saturday, May 16, at around noon. For those wishing to attend the cemetery rites, please maintain proper social distancing.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude for the compassionate and excellent care provided by SSM Health/Dean Medical Group Oncology Services in Fort Atkinson and Rainbow Hospice Care.
If desired, memorials in Dan’s name may be directed to Tomorrow’s Hope or Rainbow Hospice Care of Jefferson.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or to light a candle in his memory.
