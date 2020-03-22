Darald J. Fairbrother, 90, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Darald was born on Oct. 7, 1929, the only child of Felix and Theo (Moore) Fairbrother.
He married Christine Haag on Dec. 27, 1950, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Richland Center.
Darald graduated from Richland Center High School in 1947 and then County Normal Teaching College. He began his career in a one-room schoolhouse at Pleasant Ridge at age 19.
He completed his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1958 and a master’s degree from UW-Madison in 1964.
Darald had a 35-year teaching career in the School District of Fort Atkinson.
Darald was active in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, serving on the vestry and other positions. He spent many years teaching hunter safety classes and held membership in various conservation organizations.
Darald had a great love of hunting, fishing and the out of doors. He enjoyed many trips to relatives in Alaska to pursue those activities. He cherished his time in the woods or on a stream and was proud of a continuous 75 years of participating in deer hunting season.
Darald is survived by his children, Jan (Wayne) Dyson and Brian (Cheryl Gain) Fairbrother; and grandson, Eliot Dyson (fiancée Megan Wolf) as well as cherished members of his extended family. He further is survived by dear friends, the Sylvan and Rhona Quinn family, and the Sally Ward family.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Fort HealthCare, Reena Assisted Living and Rainbow Hospice as well as his hunting, decoy collecting and card playing groups who brought him great joy.
Visitation and funeral services will be held in the spring at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Fort Atkinson. Date and time will be announced.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family.
