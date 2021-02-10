Darlene Ann Martin

February 8, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Darlene Ann (Gregory) Martin, 75, of Jefferson passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021.
Darlene was born on July 29, 1945 in Milwaukee. On March 8, 1965, Darlene married Robert Martin in Milwaukee. They were married for 49 years and together they raised four children.
Darlene enjoyed visiting and talking with friends and family, being outside tending to her flowers, making beautiful floral arrangements. She never sat still and was always on "the go."
Darlene is survived by her children, Holly (Jerry) Bradley of LaPlata, Maryland, Bryan Martin of Fort Atkinson, Scott Martin of Jefferson, Cheryl Martin of Waukesha; five grandchildren, Heather, Katrina, Nicholas, Justin, Brianna; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Ella. They will miss you greatly.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Martin. They are reunited once again.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the charity of one's choice.
A private family memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
