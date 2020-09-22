Darlene L. Maasz, 68, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville.
Darlene was born on Dec. 6, 1951, in Watertown, daughter of the late Lavern and Irene (Ebbert) Maasz.
She attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Fort Atkinson and was a 1970 graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills.
Darlene was a business owner in the community for most of her life, operating Maasz’s North Shore Inn for many years.
She also was very active with the Humane Society of Jefferson County and the Fort Atkinson Kennel Club.
Darlene is survived by her brothers, Daryl (Vicki) Maasz and Dwight (Mary) Maasz; nieces and nephews, Mechelle (Troy) Maasz-Haynes, Daryl Maasz Jr., Tracy (fiancé, Stacy Nixon) Maasz, Becki Maasz and Amy (Josh) Starr; 25 great- and great-great-nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friend, Kathrine Heinke.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, Sept. 25, at the Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Following the burial, a luncheon and gathering will be held at Rock River Rotary Park Pavilion, 210 Sinnissippi Drive, Fort Atkinson.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville.
