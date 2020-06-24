JEFFERSON — Darlene M. Schaefer, 98, of Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Fort Memorial Hospital.
Darlene was born on Aug. 15, 1921, in the Town of Aztalan, the daughter of Theodore and Elizabeth (Knoerr) Kuehn.
On Jan. 14, 1956, she married C. Stuart Schaefer and the couple enjoyed 18 year of marriage until his death on April 18, 1974.
Darlene worked in banking for many years in Jefferson, Watertown, and Phoenix, Ariz., retiring in 1985. In retirement, many hours were donated to Jefferson County Human Services, where she volunteered in the fiscal department.
Darlene enjoyed winters in Arizona, playing Bridge and being with friends. Most recently, she was a resident of Sylvan Crossing of Jefferson, and loved going for Friday night fish and seeing musicals at the Fireside Dinner Theatre.
She was a long-time member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Darlene will be missed by those that knew her.
She is survived by several cousins and friends.
She also was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 26, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson with the Revs. Joshua Martin and Mark Bartsch presiding.
Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Darlene will be buried at Union Cemetery of Jefferson following the funeral service.
To place an online condolence, please visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.