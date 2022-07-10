David A. McKee

Fort Atkinson, WI - David Alexander McKee Jr passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
David was born on June 30, 1951, to David and Henrietta (Berg) McKee. He graduated from Fort Atkinson high school, followed by the UW Madison School of Pharmacy; David was a trusted local pharmacist for the Fort Atkinson Community. In the summer of 1973 David met Susan Reed whom he would marry on August 10, 1974, have 3 wonderful children, and create countless memories with over 47 years of marriage.
Although David was a pharmacist by trade his first job was being a dedicated, loving, and kind husband, father, and most importantly grandfather. David found his true calling in life when he retired and was able to be a full-time grandpa to his four grandchildren and numerous 4-legged grandpups.
David is survived by his wife Susan, Fort Atkinson; children Jessica (Rodney) Potts, Camas, WA; Lucas McKee, Fort Atkinson; Mallory (Kevin) Hansen, Stoughton; grandchildren Daltyn, Kylie and Emmalyn McKee and Aurora Hansen; brothers: Dennis McKee, Fort Atkinson, Michael (Laura) McKee, Kernersville, NC, Timothy (Theresa) McKee, Tampa, FL, James McKee, Roscoe, IL; father-in-law, Paul G. Reed, Fort Atkinson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Daniel McKee.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 5:00-7:00pm at the Nitardy Funeral Home 1008 Madison Ave. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. A private burial will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson, WI. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of David McKee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
