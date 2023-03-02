December 10, 1951 - February 16, 2023 Hudson, WI - DAVID BERNARD KNOFLICEK, 71, of Hudson WI, passed away on February 16, 2023. He was born December 10, 1951 in Berwyn IL to Bernard and Libby Knoflicek.
Dave was the first boy, joining three sisters-Kathy, Susie and Peg and then followed by Jim, Rick and Mary Jane.
The family moved from Brookfield IL to a dairy farm outside Fort Atkinson when
Dave was five years old. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh for two years and then transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He played guitar at coffee houses on campus and graduated in 1973 with a BA in Political Science.
In 1974 he married Cynthia Winn. They moved to Sioux Falls SD in 1976. It was there that Dave got interested in computers and attended Augustana College, completing a Computer Science degree. Dave worked as a computer programmer/analyst, eventually starting his own business. He also took up running and competed in several marathons.
Dave suffered cardiac arrest at 46 years old. After a miraculous recovery, he vowed to play his guitar every day of his life. He had a strong will to live and to bravely carry on, surprising his family and friends with many comebacks. His life ended peacefully after a long battle with heart issues and cancer.
A celebration of life will be held April 29, 2023 from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM at the American Legion Post 166, 201 S Water St. East, Fort Atkinson WI.
Dave is survived by his sons Daniel (Elke) St. Paul MN and Andrew (Bridgette) Stillwater MN and grandson, Elliott. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers: Kathy (Mike) Kuhrt Averill Park NY, Susie (Jim) Milbrath Jefferson WI, Peg Abendroth Whitefish Bay WI, Jim Knoflicek Fort Atkinson WI, Rick (Lori) Knoflicek Maribel WI and Mary Jane (Curt) Peterson Fort Atkinson WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Libby Knoflicek.
How will we remember Dave? We will remember how funny he was. That he loved to play his guitar. He loved music, his kids, dogs, friends and family. He is playing guitar now in the afterlife.
To plant a tree in memory of David Knoflicek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
