David Bernard Knoflicek
December 10, 1951 - February 16, 2023 Hudson, WI - DAVID BERNARD KNOFLICEK, 71, of Hudson WI, passed away on February 16, 2023. He was born December 10, 1951 in Berwyn IL to Bernard and Libby Knoflicek.

Dave was the first boy, joining three sisters-Kathy, Susie and Peg and then followed by Jim, Rick and Mary Jane.

