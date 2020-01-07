STRUM — An honorary veterans service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, for David F. Clavey, 70, of Strum, formerly of Fort Atkinson, who passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison after a long battle with cancer.
Dave’s final wishes were to be cremated. He will be laid to rest at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove for all to visit and pay their respects.
To plant a tree in memory of David Clavey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
