David "Dave" Schillinger

Oregon, WI - DAVID A. "DAVE" SCHILLINGER, age 67 of Oregon, WI passed away peacefully at Oregon Manor on July 23, 2023. Dave was born on June 9, 1956 in Milwaukee, WI to Raymond and Betty (Wolff) Schillinger and moved to Jefferson at age 9. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1974 and married Tammy Engelke on June 14, 1980 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson. He worked at Dale's Super Valu as a produce manager, Braun Lumber, owner of DASHIR Remodeler's LLC remodeling kitchens and baths, and as an over-the road trucker for Caine Transfer of Reeseville, WI. Dave was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time in Adams County, WI hunting deer and pheasant, ice fishing, snowmobiling and camping. He loved watching Indy car and NASCAR racing and had a special place in his heart for his dogs. He was also awarded the Grand Champion for meat pen rabbit 3 years in a row at the Jefferson County Fair. He was a member of Risen Savior Lutheran church in McFarland, WI . Dave is survived by his wife, Tammy, son Allyn and his wife Ann Schillinger of Madison, WI and daughter Rebecca "Becky" and her husband Dan McGonagil of Stoughton, WI; grandchildren Raegan & Isaac McGonagil and Bennett, Riley & Jordan Schillinger; and sister Vicki Bertagnoli and her husband Roger Kremske of Janesville, WI. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law David Bertagnoli. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Risen Savior Lutheran Church in McFarland, WI. Visitation will be at the church from 10:30 AM until time of service. Memorials may be made to the American Stroke Association or the WELS Foundation. Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave your condolences for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of David Schillinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.