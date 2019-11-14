JOHNSON CREEK — David E. “Crazy Dave” Heinichen passed away just two days shy of his 66th birthday on Nov. 14, 2019, at Rainbow hospice in Johnson Creek, following a determined battle against lung cancer.
A celebration of Dave’s life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Ann’s Farmington Inn, located on County Highway B and Farmington Road, between Johnson Creek and Concord.
A luncheon will be served and a freewill offering will be used to offset expenses.
