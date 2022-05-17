December 1, 1928 - May 9, 2022
Sullivan, WI - David E. Mueller of Sullivan, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at his home with family at his side.
He was born on December 1, 1928, in Waukesha, the son of Clara (Thiesenhusen) and Edwin Mueller. David married Beverly (Held) on February 20, 1954, in Milwaukee.
David graduated from Waukesha High School and completed the University of Wisconsin Agriculture Short Course.
David was a farmer all his life. He valued the land and the seasons and the harvest. David shared his love of Holsteins with his children, operating a farm with 42 milking cows, and young stock. He was a hard worker all his life. David was an active member of the Farmco Board and the Young Farmers Association.
David's greatest joy was his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He attended many sporting events and cheered his family on. He also had a special place in his heart for the many puppies and kitties that have been part of his family's homes.
David's spiritual home was St. John's Golden Lake, he was an elder and in later years cared for the candles and participated on the cemetery committee. David looked forward to Sunday mornings and seeing so many friends in the church pews.
David was an avid baseball player and bowler. He enjoyed the events and the long-standing friendships that he made. David enjoyed traveling to the Melody Top and other performances with his wife and dear friends, Bob and Roni, for many years, playing cards with his boyhood schoolmates and spouses for 55 years, and the love he shared for his neighbors, Jim and Barb.
The family appreciates the support and spiritual guidance provided by Pastor Dean Zemple and the private family prayer service. The family wants to thank Aurora at Home Hospice Care and At Your Service staff for the care and comfort that was provided to David and the family.
David is survived by his Wife, Beverly, Sons, David (Barbara), Daniel (Deb), William (Marianne), and Daughter, Katherine (Michael) McGurk; Grandchildren Kimberly (Nathan) Roberts, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Mueller, Bryan and Michael Mueller, Amanda, Jessica and Samantha Mueller, and Matthew (Jaena) and Brett McGurk; and Great Grandchildren Hayden, Pierce and Ruth Roberts, and Isabel, Grace and Emerson Mueller. And his loving Sister-in-Law, Ella Mueller, Nephew, Mark and Niece Susan (Rich).
David was preceded in death by his parents and the recent death of his younger brother Allan.
David's smile filled our lives with joy.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John's Lutheran Church Sullivan or St. Jude's Children's Hospital are appreciated.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
