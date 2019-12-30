STRUM, Wis. — David F. Clavey, 70, of Strum, Wis., formerly of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison after a long battle with cancer.
He was one of four sons of Gilbert Clavey and Virginia (Pals Clavey) Landers and stepfather Irvine Landers of Hebron.
He is survived by his brother, Ray Clavey; son, Dale Clavey; grandchildren, Haley and Andy; nieces and nephew, Charlene, Marcy and Kenneth; special friends, Kurt (Joan) Tonn of Strum, Shirley Weber, Cindy (Joe) Weber of Jefferson; and many more.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Clavey; mother, Virginia (Pals Clavey) Landers;, stepfather, Irvine Landers; brother, Don (Carol) Clavey; and brother, Richard (Cheryl) Clavey.
Dave’s final wishes were to be cremated. An honorary veterans service is being arranged and is pending. He will be laid to rest at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove for all to visit and pay their respects.
We would like to say a special thank you to the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Madison who listened, talked and laughed with Dave. Also, a special thank you from Dave’s friends for the support, compassion, knowledge and just plain kindness you provided us during Dave’s stay. You are truly amazing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.