January 24, 1940 - June 4, 2021
Sumner, WI - David Henry Marsden, 81, Busseyville, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family.
David was born on January 24, 1940 in Fort Atkinson, WI to Delton and Sara (Morrison) Marsden. He served his country in the United States Army. David married Paula Goeglein on April 27, 1962 at St. John Lutheran Church in Jefferson, WI. He worked for APV Crepaco in Lake Mills for 41 years as a machinist. David was an avid outdoorsman who liked to coon and deer hunt, fish and trap. He was faithful in attending his children's activities as they were growing up. David was a member of the Busseyville Community Church for 57 years.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Paula; children: Christopher (Donna) Marsden, Busseyville, Andrew Marsden, Janesville, Jennifer Marsden, Edgerton; grandchildren: Cory, Timothy, Sadie, Chloe; great-grandson, Allan. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Daniel, great-granddaughter, Kassandra, brother, Gordon Marsden.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00am at the Busseyville Community Church N1519 Church St. Busseyville. Burial will follow in the Busseyville Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00am until the time of the service. As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to Rainbow Hospice or to the Busseyville Community Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.nitardyfuneralhome.com. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
