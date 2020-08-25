WATERTOWN — David J. Davenport, 73, of Watertown, went to his Heavenly Father on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Fort HealthCare in Fort Atkinson. With dignity he endured 28 years of the challenges of progressive multiple sclerosis.
David James Davenport was born on Dec. 11, 1946, in Monroe, the son of Robert and Dorothy (Hoeppner) Davenport.
On Aug.17, 1968, he married Karen Lee at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and his Doctorate of Optometry from Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago. He had practices in both the Whitewater and Fort Atkinson communities.
David was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc.
David loved music. He was part of the traveling Statesmen Men's Choir at UW-Eau Claire during his college years. He also was part of a barbershop chorus and sang in church choirs. During his last nursing home years, the staff would report that he often sang loudly in his room.
His greatest hobby was meeting people and taking time to get to know them well. This led to a love of community. In Whitewater he served on the city council, and was very active in Jaycees and Kiwanis. He also was an avid stamp collector.
David is survived by his wife, Karen Davenport of Nashotah; daughter, Dana Triebold of Oconomowoc; grandchildren, Madelaine, Hayden and Payton Triebold; brothers, John (Sue) Davenport of Waupaca and Peter (Cathy) Davenport of Thornton, Colo.; as well as nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Troy Davenport.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc with the Rev. Steven Hillmer officiating.
Family and friends may gather at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church or the MS Society.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
