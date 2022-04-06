Watertown, WI - David L." Speed" Vogel, 61 of Watertown (Previously Jefferson), passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his home in Watertown.
David was born April 29, 1960, in Fort Atkinson, WI, the son Myron and Dorothy (Gosdeck) Vogel. He attended Jefferson High School and graduated in 1978. David married Elizabeth Ranson on June 28, 2007, in Brownsville, TX, and the two enjoyed 14 years together. David was a hard-working man who was always ready to have a good time. He worked for Schaffer's Soft Water, Spuncast, and John Deere and was recently trying to retire. David was a funny man who could make anyone laugh with his sense of humor and witty comments. He was especially good with his hands and was referred to as the fixer in his family because there was nothing he couldn't fix or at least try to. In his free time, David enjoyed golfing, swimming and was an avid Los Angeles Rams and Milwaukee Brewers fan. Above all else, David loved his family and his dog Ernie. His kind nature and good heart will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.
David is survived by: his mother Dorothy Vogel of Jefferson; wife Elizabeth Vogel of Watertown; step-daughter Ashley (Tom Falkner) Saucedo of Eau Claire; siblings John (Susie) Vogel of Oregon, Helen (Dennis) Stilling of Jefferson, Larry (Shelley) Vogel of Milton, and Don (Jane) Vogel of Jefferson; a number of nieces and nephews; and his special canine companion Ernie. David is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
David is preceded in death by his father, stepson Aaron Saucedo (2018), and many other relatives.
Donations in David's name to a local humane society would be appreciated by the family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Jefferson with Fr. Tom Coyle presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. David will be laid to rest at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery following the service.
