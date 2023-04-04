Fort Atkinson, WI - David L. Stedman, 82, Fort Atkinson, died on Sunday, March 26, 2023, surrounded by his family, listening to his favorite music.
He was born on October 5, 1940, in Des Moines, IA, the son of the late Emory and Mary (Lieberknecht) Stedman.
After graduating from West High School in Madison, WI, he earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Later, he went to MATC and earned an associate degree in computer programming.
Right after his college graduation, David married the former Lois Topp on June 20, 1964, at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Madison. They moved to Mankato, MN, for a few years before returning to Madison. In the early 1980s, they moved the family to Fort Atkinson, making it their final home. They enjoyed traveling together, especially to Colorado and Door County. They even fulfilled a wish to vacation in Hawaii. Lois died on February 17, 2014.
Dave had been employed as a social worker with Dane County Social Services before becoming a computer programmer at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson. He loved watching football and old movies and collecting model cars.
Survivors include his children, Kelly (Greg) Wood of Lake Mills, John (Katie) Stedman of Jefferson, Erika Ketter (Horace Thompson) of Watertown; five grandchildren, Bailey Wood, Makayla Stedman, Emily Stedman, Kaeli Ketter, Isabelle Ketter; his aunt Jeanette Woodard of Moline, IL; and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of David's Life is being planned for the future.
Inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated for Rainbow Hospice.
The family would like to thank Alden Estates and Rainbow Hospice for taking very good care of Dave at the end of his life.
