David Lee Mittelstedt, 65, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Dave was born on Dec. 15, 1954, in Neilsville, to Alvin R. and Florence F. Zelm (Fredrick) Mittelstedt. He spent his early life growing up in Cambridge.
After graduating Cambridge High School he attended Madison Area Technical College for two years.
On Sept. 29, 1979, he married Cheryl Vogel from Jefferson.
In 1986, he graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic Technicians as a chiropractic technician and a chiropractic radiology technician.
In 1987 they moved to Fort Atkinson and started a family, having two lovely boys. Dave worked for his wife for four years and then was a stay-at-home dad for three years.
For the next 26 years he was a truck driver, and most recently worked for the United States Postal Service and Amazon.
Dave was a member at the Grace Lutheran Church in Cambridge.
He enjoyed playing the guitar, the Beatles, campfires and stargazing, counting satellites, laughing and making jokes. Even though he had no grandchildren of his own, he enjoyed watching the neighborhood kids laugh and play, as if they were his own.
In his early adulthood, he played home talent baseball for the Utica Pylons.
Dave is survived by his wife, Cheryl Mittelstedt; sons, Jacob Mittelstedt and Michael Mittelstedt; grandpuppy, Jack; siblings, Alan Zelm, Merlin (Joanne) Zelm, Kenny (Mary) Zelm, Jerry (Becky) Zelm and Carol (Craig) Brue; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Florence Mittelstedt; and sister-in-law, Joanne Zelm.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. on Feb. 1, at Grace Lutheran Church, 501 Skogen Road, Cambridge.
Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. until the time of services.
Burial will be at Lake Ripley Cemetery following the services.
At the beginning of the service will be a time for anyone to share funny or happy memories. The family requests keeping the service light and happy because that is how David lived his life. Even though the tears will be flowing, we want the laughter to be flowing just as much, if not more, in remembrance of Dave (Vern).
Memorials may be made out to Jacob Mittelstedt.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.