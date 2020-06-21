David Lewis Behm, 81, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
David was born on Jan. 4, 1939, in Fort Atkinson, to Lewis and Julia (Vasby) Behm.
He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1956.
David married Mary Berkholtz on Feb. 2, 1964.
David worked for General Motors in Janesville and retired as a supervisor in 1999 after 42 years. While working at GM he also worked the family farm.
He was a member at the Moose Lodge in Janesville.
David loved hunting and fishing, trapshooting and playing cards.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Susan (Tim) Silha of Janesville, Joan Alvarado of Fort Atkinson, Debra (Kevin) Kraehnke of Fort Atkinson, David (Yvonne) Behm of Columbia City, Ind., and Steve (Maria Thies) Behm of Cambridge; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Maxine (Bill) Paxson of Stoughton; and a special nephew, Dennis (Jolene) Kempf.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marjorie Kempf; grandchildren, Adam Silha and Holly Alvarado; and son-in-law, Raul Alvarado.
Due to COVID-19 the family will have a private funeral service. There will be a public graveside service with social distancing at Willerup United Methodist Cemetery in Cambridge on Tuesday, June 23, at 1:30 p.m.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
