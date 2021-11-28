Helenville, WI - David N. Meech, 79, of Helenville, WI passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson, WI.
David was born on February 25, 1942 in Fort Atkinson the son of Victor and Venice (Meracle) Meech. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Palmyra High School. David was blessed with three children, Mellanie, Kevin, and Craig. He was a farmer for the majority of his working career but also worked for several years at the Carnation Company in both the Oconomowoc and Jefferson plants. David was the President and Caretaker for the Pleasant Valley Cemetery Association. He devoted countless hours over the years and took pride in making sure the cemetery was organized and well maintained. For leisure, David enjoyed going in to town, whether it was Dousman or Palmyra to have lunch and chat with the locals. He also enjoyed popping in to his children's homes for a meal. Above all else in his life was his love for his children and grandchildren. He was a proud Grandpa and happiest when surrounded by his family. David was a good man and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by: his three children, Mellanie (Joseph) Mercier of Waukesha, WI, Kevin (Caroline) Meech of Madison, WI, and Craig (Jeannine) Meech of Waukesha, WI; his five dear grandchildren, Andrew Mercier, Jennifer Mercier, Jonathan Mercier, Nathan Meech, and Eliza Meech; and his brother, Russell (Janice) Meech of Dousman, WI. He is also survived by a niece, two nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in David's honor may be made to the Pleasant Valley Cemetery Association.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, WI (320 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156). The Rev. Duane Goetsch will officiate the service. Visitation will take place from 9:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. David will be laid to rest in Pleasant Valley Cemetery immediately following the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
