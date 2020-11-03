April 19, 1935 - November 1, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - David Norman Klevgaard, 85, Fort Atkinson passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Reena Senior Care in Fort Atkinson.
David was born on April 19, 1935 in Madison, WI to Norman and Helen (Byom) Klevgaard. He graduated from Madison East High School in 1953. David served his country in the United States Air Force. On August 27, 1955 David married Donna Vetter at Bethany Ev. Free Church, Madison, WI. He worked for 38 years for Jones Dairy Farm. David worked after retirement as a Hospital Lab courier and a shuttle bus driver. David was an active member of Faith Community Church since 1964, serving on the board of elders, teaching Sunday School and volunteering in the AWANA program. He also belonged to the Madison clock and watch club.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Donna, Fort Atkinson; daughters Lynne (David) Peterson, San Jose, CA, Martha (Stephen) Farina, West Bend, WI, Amy (Jeffrey) Jones, Fort Atkinson; grandchildren Abigail (AJ) Hanson, Cassia (Cory) Shumate, David Jones, Anthony Farina, Laurel (Ben) Aparicio-Farina, Martha (Thomas) Riggs, Louis Jones, Esther Jones, Elijah Jones; great-grandchildren Teagan and Fiona Hanson, Keller and Elan Shumate; siblings John (Judy) Klevgaard, Kathy (Terry) Fancey; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 3:00pm at Faith Community Church, W5949 Hackbarth Road, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to support David's great-grandson's special needs or Bridges4Justice (a ministry to intervene in human trafficking).
The Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, WI is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
