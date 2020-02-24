David Russell Camplin, 89, died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, with his wife, Dianne, by his side.
A beloved husband, dad and papa, he was born at home in rural Bloomer on Jan. 18, in 1931, to Arthur and Clara Camplin.
They later moved to Pewaukee where he graduated from high school.
Dave met his wife, Dianne Mueller, when they were best man and maid of honor in 1955 at a wedding in Waukesha. After a short stint living in Los Angeles, he returned to Wisconsin where he and Dianne were married on Aug. 18, 1956, in Lannon.
Both were students at the Wisconsin State College in Whitewater where Dave was a member of Phi Chi Fraternity and served as the university Student Council president.
He graduated in 1960 and started his career at Fort Atkinson High School teaching Composition and American Literature.
In response to a lack of representation of contemporary and historic African-American authors in current textbooks, Dave developed and taught the popular class, Black Studies. He also supervised the Chess Club and announced at various athletic events. During his teaching career, Dave also pursued and received his master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
He was active in the Fort Atkinson Lions Club, serving as president for one term and secretary for many years. He was awarded the organization’s highest honor, the Melvin Jones Fellowship in 1997.
He also was active at the District level. Twice he traveled to Mexico to distribute eyeglasses, which he found both inspiring and rewarding. In 2018 a bench in his honor was dedicated in Lions Park.
In addition to Lions Club, Dave served as United Way president and on the Koshkonong Mounds Country Club Board. He volunteered his time with the Hoard Historical Museum, Fort Atkinson Community Theater, and the Blackhawk Pageant.
Dave also was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church. He served on the church council, various committees and enjoyed singing in the choir for many years.
During his retirement years, he loved walking his treasured Yellow Lab, Bailey; spending time with his children and grandchildren, golfing, traveling, fishing and playing cards.
Dave is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dianne; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Roger Douglas; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Nicole Wolf-Camplin; granddaughters, Rivkah and Shira Wolf-Camplin; and grandson, Parker David Douglas.
He also is survived by his six siblings: Dorothy, Don, Delora, Fred, Bill and Gene as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Bethany Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.
A luncheon at the church will follow the service.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Rainbow Hospice or Bethany Lutheran Church.
The Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
