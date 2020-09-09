WATERTOWN — David W. Kugler, 76, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his home.
David Walter Kugler was born on Nov. 7, 1943, in Watertown, the son of Walter and Irene (Terwedow) Kugler.
He served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1966.
On Dec. 3, 1967, David married Irene M. Behling.
He had been employed at Waukesha Motorworks for over 36 years.
Dave loved riding motorcycles, even with a broken leg. He loved taking the family, and nieces and nephews up north to the cabin. He started out with three-wheelers, progressed to four-wheelers and then to Utility Terrain Vehicles, riding the trails in the woods.
He took pleasure in going to local auctions and bringing home his many treasures. He loved working in the garage on many projects and making beanbag boards.
Dave is survived by his wife, Irene Kugler of Watertown; children, Glenn Kugler and Angela (Kugler) Lemke; five grandchildren, Alaizaya Kugler, Esdon Lemke, Kendall Lemke, Sierra Kugler and Kendra Kugler; and sister, Audrey (Kugler) Sack of Lowell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Kugler; and two brothers, Robert and Wayne Kugler.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, at noon, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Farmington with the Rev. Charles Learman officiating.
Burial, with military honors, will take place in the parish cemetery.
Family and friends may gather at the Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown on Sunday, from 3 to 6 p.m., and on Monday at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
