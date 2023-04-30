Dawn C. Pope

Edgerton, WI - Dawn Charlene Pope, Edgerton, passed away from Pancreatic Cancer with family by her side on April 26, 2023 (One day short of her 71st birthday), into the arms of our Lord. She was born on April 27, 1952; the only child of Charles and Alvina Hudson (Quam).
Dawn graduated from Edgerton High School in 1970. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles (Chico) Pope on August 12, 1972.
Dawn's greatest joy was her family and she would do anything for them. Dawn proudly worked with her family for 22 years to successfully operate The Buckhorn Supper Club, Milton. She was an avid sports fan (Badgers, Packers and Whitewater Warhawks), traveler and gambler, forever planning her next gambling trip.
She took many vacations to Vegas, Tunica, Ho-Chunk Casino and Beau Rivage in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Other travels included Napa Valley, Washington DC, Nashville, Memphis, New Orleans, Florida, Ireland and 5 trips to Peru to visit her Peruvian AFS daughter, Elena. Dawn enjoyed traveling to Peru and Ireland with Chico's siblings.
Dawn was deeply saddened by the sudden passing of her son, Kevin, on August 17, 2021. After Kevin passed, the Kevin Pope Memorial Foundation, Inc. was established and Dawn proudly served as the President of the Foundation.
Dawn is survived by her loving husband of 51 years Chico, daughter Shelley (Matt) Huhnke of Milton, AFS daughter Elena Leigh of Peru, sisters in-law Judy (Bob) Tomczyk of Clintonville, Jane (Ron) Bauer of Janesville, Peggy (Tim) Rusch of Stoughton, and Kathy Pope of Wilton; brothers in-law Dick Pope of Walkerton, Indiana and Dale Pope of Edgerton; half-brother Don Hudson (Mary) of Verona, and many nieces and nephews. She will be especially missed by her 2 cats (Marley and Bella) and her dog (Maggie).
Dawn was preceded in death by her son Kevin Pope, parents Charles and Alvina Hudson, in-laws Edward and Joanne Pope, brother in-law David Pope, and sisters in-laws Wendy Pope and Pat Jackson.
Her family will forever be thankful for the kind care she received from Mercy Hospice (Lisa, April, Carol and Hannah) and Chico's sister Jane Bauer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Central Lutheran Church, with Pastor Erik Jelinek officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes, Edgerton from 3 PM to 6 PM and from 10 AM until the start of services on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, Dawn has requested that donations be made to the Kevin Pope Memorial Foundation, Inc. or Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
