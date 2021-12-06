Jefferson, WI - Dean D. Sukow, age 70 of Jefferson passed away on Saturday November 27, 2021. He was born on September 25, 1951, to Donald and June (Hemke) Sukow. Dean was employed at Stoppenbach Meats for 41 years retiring in 2009.
Dean married Catherine "Kitty" Wedl and were together for 52 years and blessed with 3 children. Sara (Gregg) Heideman of Jefferson, Tom (Lori) Sukow of Jefferson, Otto (Katie) Sukow of DePere. Five grandchildren, Lindsey (Troy) Kjendlie of Cambridge, Lucas (Alex) Heideman of Helenville, Carli Sukow (Jared Nelson) of Las Vegas, Alli Sukow (Aldair Ramirez) of Fort Atkinson, Ben Sukow of Madison. Four great grandchildren, Brayden, Kinsley and Harper Kjendlie, Scarlett Heideman. Dean enjoyed Jefferson Athletics. He was involved in coaching, youth baseball and football and played and managed for the Jefferson Blue Devils. He also officiated and umpired throughout the area. Dean also enjoyed being on the golf course with friends and many softball teams he was on. Dean was a proud member of the Jefferson High School Booster club becoming the first president of the organization. He thoroughly enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. You could always find him in the gym, at the football field or sitting down a baseline- he never missed a game.
He is further survived by his mother June Sukow of Jefferson, sisters Mary (Ned) Werner of Lake Mills, Sue Garity (Jeff) of Jefferson, brother Dale (Lisa) Sukow of Jefferson.
The family would like to extend a most heartfelt appreciation to Special Friends Pete and Gail Nevins for the 12 years we had with Dean after Pete graciously donated his kidney to him.
A visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Saturday December 18, 2021, at the Schneider-Michaelis funeral home in Jefferson.
Memorials may be made to the Jefferson Blue Devils or to a charity of one's choice.
To plant a tree in memory of Dean Sukow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
