COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Dean R. Bentheimer, 71, of Copperas Cove, Texas, formerly of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Dean was born on March 26, 1948, in Watertown, the son of Robert and Lucille (Queiser) Bentheimer.
He was a 1967 graduate of Jefferson High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army soon afterward. Dean served his country during the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm, earning an extensive list of achievements including three Bronze Star medals.
He retired from the Army in 1992 after 25 years of service and started working at Ft. Hood, Texas as a helicopter service person and later as an instructor.
While in the Army, Dean met and married Beth Henner in 1971. The couple had two sons and enjoyed 43 years of marriage until her death in 2014.
Dean enjoyed stained glass, was an avid knife collector, and loved working on and around his home.
He is survived by his sons, James Bentheimer of California and Brian Bentheimer of Georgia; grandchildren, Debin, Tyler and Bethlyn; sisters, Janet Gehrke, Kathleen Gehrke, Sharon Bentheimer, Linda (Ken) Kolodzne, Lori (Warren) Fox and Julie (Lee) Hersrud; special sister-in-law, Trish Lemire. Dean also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Ellen Masche.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at Union Cemetery of Jefferson.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
