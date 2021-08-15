Lorraine V (Haas) Werner, 101, Jefferson, died April 14, 2021, Jefferson. The family requests guest please wear Masks and practice Social Distancing for the Visitation 10-11 a.m. on 8/17/2021 and Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson. See www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com for details
