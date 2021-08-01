Jessie L. Schroeder "The Sweet Corn Lady", 94, Elk Park, NC, died July 26, 2021, in Linville, NC. Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3 at Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. at church until time of service. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com
Duane H. "Uncle Bucky" Buchanan, 75, Jefferson, died December 13, 2020, in Madison. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the American Legion Dugout in Fort Atkinson from 1 to 5 p.m. with Military Honors taking place at 1 p.m. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.