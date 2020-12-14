Kevin L. Feign, 68, Jefferson, died December 10, 2020, in Jefferson. Memorial service will be held at 11:00am Friday, December 18, 2020 at Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home- Watertown with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home at 10:00am. To place online condolences please visit www.sv-fh.com.
