Daniel A. McKee, 68, Fort Atkinson, died December 1, 2020, at UW-Hospital in Madison. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. A graveside service will follow at Hebron Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com
