Ann Molinaro, 85, of Cambridge, died May 4, 2020, in Mesa, AZ. A visitation will take place on July 24th from 10 to 11 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cambridge. A memorial service will follow, with a burial afterward at Lake Ripley cemetery. Full obituary at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
