Mark B. Eames, 65, Madison, formerly of Fort Atkinson, died July 24, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September. 18, 2021 at the Fort Atkinson Club. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com
