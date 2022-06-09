Death notices for Jun. 10, 2022 Jun 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alan G. Freson, 63, Jefferson, died June 8, 2022, at Watertown Regional Medical Center in Watertown, WI. Service information is pending. Please visit www.olsen-gibson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Full speed ahead: Aeryn Messmann throws no-hitter as Eagles punch state berth WIAA baseball: Eagles down Dodgers, punch ticket to state Fort girls win state title in 3,200 relay; Evans, Zachgo win medals Jefferson Class of 2022 crosses the stage Speed a contributing factor in fatal single-vehicle crash Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 6-3
