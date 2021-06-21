Jean M. Crawford, 80, Fort Atkinson, died June 21, 2021, at home. Following her wishes no service will be held. Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com
Trending Now
-
Homicide charges filed against Fort woman accused of killing grandmother in fatal house fire
-
One suspect in custody in connection with fatal house fire in Fort
-
UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson to resign after cancer diagnosis
-
Fort woman accused of causing dog's death fails to make court appearance
-
Tammy A. (Kuhl) Hafenstein
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.