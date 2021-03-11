Roger G. Millard Jr., 56, Whitewater, died March 10, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville.. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. www.DunlalpMemorialHome.com
