Marlene Ray Walser, 74, Lake Geneva, died March 9, 2021, Arbor Village. Celebration of Marlene and Bill's life on May 22, 2021 from 12:00pm till 4:00pm at the Fairview Sports Bar & Grill in Jefferson, Wisconsin. To post an online condolence visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva.
