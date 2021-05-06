Margaret Dostalek, 79, of Fort Atkinson, died April 4, 2021, in Johnson Creek. A memorial service will be held May 14th at Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
Trending Now
-
NOW SHOWING: Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre owner talks opening this weekend, and changes ahead
-
Jefferson County Fair Park announces summer schedule
-
Changes to anesthesia administration at WRMC elicit outrage, comment
-
Rural postal driver makes last stops on 43 year career
-
Packers GM: 'We are not going to trade Aaron Rodgers'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.