Death notices for Nov. 8, 2022
Nov 7, 2022

Lois L. (Hookstead) Mach, 70, Fort Atkinson, died November 5, 2022, Fort HealthCare. Funeral arrangements are pending with Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson.
