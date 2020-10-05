Darlene G. Decker, 92, of New Berlin formerly of Fort Atkinson, died September 30, 2020, at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee. Arrangements are pending at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Darlene G. Decker, 92, of New Berlin formerly of Fort Atkinson, died September 30, 2020, at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee. Arrangements are pending at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.