Geraldine "Geri" Jensen, 74, Milton, died September 1, 2021, at home. Funeral services are 11:00am Friday, September 10, 2021 at Oakland Seventh Day Adventist, Fort Atkinson. Visitation is Thursday September 9, 2021 from 5p-7p at the Albrecht Funeral Homes, Milton and Friday at 10:30a until service at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.